Analyst EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stock

After finishing at $77.19 in the prior trading day, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $76.51, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6258043 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GILD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on July 24, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $80 from $81 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Dickinson Andrew D sold 5,000 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 400,000 led to the insider holds 107,587 shares of the business.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. bought 1,010,000 shares of GILD for $19,452,600 on Jun 28. The 10% Owner now owns 14,823,029 shares after completing the transaction at $19.26 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,930,870 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,990,762 and bolstered with 16,635,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 95.43B and an Enterprise Value of 114.80B. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $89.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.34M with a Short Ratio of 17.57M, compared to 15.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GILD’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.94, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.87. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.14 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.74. EPS for the following year is $7.17, with 28 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $6.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.68B to a low estimate of $6.24B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.26B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.81B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.43B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.28B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $26.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.