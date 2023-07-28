Analyst EPS estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) stock

After finishing at $1.02 in the prior trading day, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) closed at $1.00, down -1.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893137 shares were traded. URG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of URG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR Capital on September 02, 2016, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when HATTEN STEVEN M. sold 62,409 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 64,281 led to the insider holds 288,550 shares of the business.

Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 24,500 shares of URG for $31,367 on Jan 30. The Director now owns 63,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Chang Robby Sai Kit, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 175,500 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 224,535 and left with 63,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URG now has a Market Capitalization of 262.96M and an Enterprise Value of 195.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0918.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 241.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.47M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 10.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19k, up 159,900.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.3M and the low estimate is $62.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.