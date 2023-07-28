Analysts predict EPS of -$0.03 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)’s current quarter

After finishing at $16.72 in the prior trading day, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $16.97, up 1.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1992313 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRDO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Brennan William Joseph sold 15,000 shares for $16.29 per share. The transaction valued at 244,294 led to the insider holds 4,107,421 shares of the business.

Brennan William Joseph sold 15,000 shares of CRDO for $245,391 on Jul 18. The Pres & Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,122,421 shares after completing the transaction at $16.36 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, TAN LIP BU, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 56,000 shares for $16.95 each. As a result, the insider received 948,976 and left with 3,754,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -249.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 7.67M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.02M to a low estimate of $33.99M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $46.47M, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.19M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $378M and the low estimate is $263.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.