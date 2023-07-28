Analysts predict EPS of $2.94 for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s current quarter

After finishing at $202.56 in the prior trading day, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) closed at $189.76, down -6.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3819683 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $241 from $290 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares for $227.25 per share. The transaction valued at 451,091 led to the insider holds 23,830 shares of the business.

GIRARD JAMES P sold 5,000 shares of LHX for $1,146,900 on Nov 08. The Vice President & CHRO now owns 7,144 shares after completing the transaction at $229.38 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,904,400 and left with 98,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LHX now has a Market Capitalization of 35.89B and an Enterprise Value of 45.05B. As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $255.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $174.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 191.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.65M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LHX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 4.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 92.60% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.04 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $3.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.59 and $12.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.3. EPS for the following year is $13.35, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.1 and $12.56.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $4.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $4.3B. As of the current estimate, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.44B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.06B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.35B and the low estimate is $18.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.