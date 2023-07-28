Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

In the latest session, Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) closed at $15.84 up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1424144 shares were traded. CSTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Castle Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when BRADBURY DANIEL sold 50,000 shares for $20.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,019,500 led to the insider holds 67,780 shares of the business.

MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 16,740 shares of CSTL for $335,537 on Jul 07. The Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer now owns 17,424 shares after completing the transaction at $20.04 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, MAETZOLD DEREK J, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of the company, sold 8,376 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider received 167,889 and left with 121,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTL now has a Market Capitalization of 422.79M and an Enterprise Value of 203.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTL has reached a high of $36.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSTL has traded an average of 804.78K shares per day and 473.31k over the past ten days. A total of 26.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 854.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 883.2k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.75 and -$4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.92. EPS for the following year is -$3.09, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$4.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $44.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.46M to a low estimate of $42.6M. As of the current estimate, Castle Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.84M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.73M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.04M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.3M and the low estimate is $187M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.