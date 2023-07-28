Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

In the latest session, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $4.30 down -0.46% from its previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823696 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bain Ronald Y bought 5,000 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,750 led to the insider holds 26,244 shares of the business.

Stubbs Catherine L bought 6,693 shares of EGY for $25,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 108,107 shares after completing the transaction at $3.73 per share. On May 16, another insider, LaFehr Edward David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,300 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,712 and bolstered with 26,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 459.12M and an Enterprise Value of 496.79M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4985.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGY has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 734.73k over the past ten days. A total of 107.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.76M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EGY is 0.25, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $111.73M to a low estimate of $95.8M. As of the current estimate, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.98M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.55M, an increase of 51.80% over than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $444.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $444.6M and the low estimate is $444.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.