Analysts provide stock recommendations for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) closed the day trading at $186.38 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $191.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984301 shares were traded. AVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $212 from $199 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Birenbaum Matthew H. sold 4,000 shares for $176.10 per share. The transaction valued at 704,397 led to the insider holds 62,559 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVB now has a Market Capitalization of 26.47B and an Enterprise Value of 34.44B. As of this moment, AvalonBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVB has reached a high of $220.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVB traded about 697.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVB traded about 770.83k shares per day. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.45M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVB as of Jul 13, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

AVB’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.60, up from 6.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 78.51% for AVB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 8:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

