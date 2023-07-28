Analysts provide stock recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed the day trading at $138.22 down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $140.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898086 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bible Daryl N. bought 10,000 shares for $120.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,206,082 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Seseri Rudina sold 700 shares of MTB for $82,880 on May 17. The Director now owns 1,736 shares after completing the transaction at $118.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Ledgett Richard H. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 390 shares for $156.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,000 and bolstered with 390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 22.93B. As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTB traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTB traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 166.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 5.65M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

MTB’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

