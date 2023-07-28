Analyzing Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.64, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $73.09. On the day, 2304776 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $50 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Pertz Douglas A bought 4,575 shares for $66.02 per share. The transaction valued at 302,058 led to the insider holds 12,831 shares of the business.

Pertz Douglas A bought 1,570 shares of AAP for $100,088 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 8,256 shares after completing the transaction at $63.75 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Hilson Joan M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 388 shares for $64.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,933 and bolstered with 388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.32B and an Enterprise Value of 8.26B. As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $212.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAP traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 3.63M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.00, AAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 66.70% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

