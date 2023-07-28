Analyzing Arrival (ARVL)’s quick and current ratios

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed the day trading at $1.96 down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260299 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARVL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 35.84M and an Enterprise Value of -109.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.2548.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARVL traded about 711.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARVL traded about 534.62k shares per day. A total of 15.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.42M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.67M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 17.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.05 and -$11.05.