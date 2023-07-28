Analyzing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock clocked out at $83.68, down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $84.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594615 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TECH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Kummeth Charles R. sold 80,000 shares for $88.36 per share. The transaction valued at 7,069,024 led to the insider holds 1,258,766 shares of the business.

Kummeth Charles R. sold 322 shares of TECH for $26,726 on Jun 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,112,817 shares after completing the transaction at $83.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Furlow Brenda S., who serves as the SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 each. As a result, the insider received 611,810 and left with 26,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 13.17B and an Enterprise Value of 13.49B. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $99.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TECH traded 953.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 958.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, TECH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $307.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.3M to a low estimate of $300.4M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $288.23M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.33M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.