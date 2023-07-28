Analyzing Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)’s quick and current ratios

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed the day trading at $10.11 up 9.18% from the previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21180054 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETRN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $14 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,440 shares for $5.09 per share. The transaction valued at 12,420 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Oliver Kirk R bought 9,000 shares of ETRN for $49,140 on Mar 16. The Sr VP & CFO now owns 39,118 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Moore Stephen M, who serves as the Sr VP & General Counsel of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $5.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,810 and bolstered with 188,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETRN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38B and an Enterprise Value of 11.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETRN traded about 7.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETRN traded about 6.25M shares per day. A total of 433.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.11M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.88M with a Short Ratio of 11.56M, compared to 18.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

ETRN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $329.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $341M to a low estimate of $320.61M. As of the current estimate, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $328.61M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $335.25M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.63M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.