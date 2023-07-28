Analyzing First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.25, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $32.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710440 shares were traded. FFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FFIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when TROTTER JOHNNY bought 5,000 shares for $26.22 per share. The transaction valued at 131,100 led to the insider holds 925,076 shares of the business.

Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 18,387 shares of FFIN for $481,556 on May 09. The Director now owns 91,172 shares after completing the transaction at $26.19 per share. On May 02, another insider, TROTTER JOHNNY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,925 and bolstered with 920,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.60B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIN has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FFIN traded 579.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 559.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.66M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, FFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. The current Payout Ratio is 38.90% for FFIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

