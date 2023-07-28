Analyzing NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)’s quick and current ratios

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) closed the day trading at $37.32 down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $38.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5117975 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares for $31.37 per share. The transaction valued at 109,795 led to the insider holds 89,320 shares of the business.

Donohue Elisabeth B bought 2,500 shares of NRG for $78,300 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 17,724 shares after completing the transaction at $31.32 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Cox Heather, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,571 shares for $31.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,204 and bolstered with 30,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.59B and an Enterprise Value of 21.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRG traded about 5.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRG traded about 4.35M shares per day. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.40M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NRG as of Jul 13, 2023 were 12.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.87M, compared to 12.39M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Dividends & Splits

NRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.51, up from 1.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 27.35% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.17 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $6.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.19B to a low estimate of $5.26B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.28B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.41B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.07B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.54B, down -20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.29B and the low estimate is $13.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.