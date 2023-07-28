Analyzing Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Nuvation Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.65, down -8.84% from its previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107096 shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NUVB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.00 and its Current Ratio is at 52.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 43,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 83,962 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 47,000 shares of NUVB for $93,187 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, FALBERG KATHRYN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 84,959 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,599 and bolstered with 160,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVB now has a Market Capitalization of 362.68M and an Enterprise Value of -279.96M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8917.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NUVB traded 478.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 529.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.95M. Insiders hold about 27.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.73.