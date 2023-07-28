Analyzing Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)’s quick and current ratios

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) closed the day trading at $84.47 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $85.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514382 shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PZZA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares for $85.57 per share. The transaction valued at 252,438 led to the insider holds 11,920 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PZZA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.73B. As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $97.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PZZA traded about 638.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PZZA traded about 584.3k shares per day. A total of 34.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.15M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.63% stake in the company. Shares short for PZZA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 1.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Dividends & Splits

PZZA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 81.61% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $532.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $543.8M to a low estimate of $512.6M. As of the current estimate, Papa John’s International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $522.66M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.05M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.7M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.