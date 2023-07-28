Analyzing Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)’s quick and current ratios

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) closed the day trading at $30.45 down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $31.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703408 shares were traded. SEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on May 13, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $44 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 50,000 shares for $30.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,000 led to the insider holds 6,889,668 shares of the business.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 100,000 shares of SEM for $3,200,000 on Jun 29. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 1,279,000 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 33,967 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,019,010 and left with 1,379,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 8.89B. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEM has reached a high of $33.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEM traded about 622.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEM traded about 619.15k shares per day. A total of 122.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.07M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 4.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Dividends & Splits

SEM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.33B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.94B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.