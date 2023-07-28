Analyzing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, S&P Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $395.68, down -7.64% from its previous closing price of $428.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$32.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3494897 shares were traded. SPGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $412.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $393.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Saha Saugata sold 200 shares for $424.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,880 led to the insider holds 1,934 shares of the business.

Saha Saugata sold 200 shares of SPGI for $83,342 on Jul 17. The President, Commodity Insights now owns 2,134 shares after completing the transaction at $416.71 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Saha Saugata, who serves as the President, Commodity Insights of the company, sold 200 shares for $393.99 each. As a result, the insider received 78,798 and left with 2,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPGI now has a Market Capitalization of 125.91B and an Enterprise Value of 136.39B. As of this moment, S&P’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPGI has reached a high of $428.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $279.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 390.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 355.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPGI traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 321.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPGI as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 4.01M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.45, SPGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for SPGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $2.91, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.18, with high estimates of $3.43 and low estimates of $2.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.13 and $12.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.58. EPS for the following year is $14.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.95 and $14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $3.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, S&P Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.56B and the low estimate is $13.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.