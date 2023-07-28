Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) was $98.80 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $100.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565852 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $98 from $99 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC sold 6,885,415 shares for $16.79 per share. The transaction valued at 115,571,691 led to the insider holds 134,659,188 shares of the business.

Arougheti Michael J sold 36,085 shares of ARES for $3,431,323 on Jun 29. The Co-Founder, CEO and President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $95.09 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Arougheti Michael J, who serves as the Co-Founder, CEO and President of the company, sold 64,480 shares for $95.13 each. As a result, the insider received 6,133,982 and left with 60,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 17.98B and an Enterprise Value of 30.44B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $103.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.39.

Shares Statistics:

ARES traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 726.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.02M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 4.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, ARES has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $778.7M to a low estimate of $674.2M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $591.75M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $771.69M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $852.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.68B and the low estimate is $3.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.