As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Erasca Inc. (ERAS) offers stability

After finishing at $2.53 in the prior trading day, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $2.48, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602627 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Lim Jonathan E bought 100,000 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 275,000 led to the insider holds 18,396,216 shares of the business.

Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares of ERAS for $55,230 on Apr 10. The Director now owns 463,974 shares after completing the transaction at $2.76 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Lim Jonathan E, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,000 and bolstered with 18,296,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERAS now has a Market Capitalization of 373.88M and an Enterprise Value of 42.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1785.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 642.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jul 13, 2023 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 9.76M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$2.11.