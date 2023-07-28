Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Records 0.85 million Shares Traded, Reaches $225.12 High

After finishing at $224.65 in the prior trading day, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) closed at $219.00, down -2.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846534 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Rankin Patrick K sold 14,917 shares for $202.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,021,438 led to the insider holds 59,672 shares of the business.

KROMINGA LYNN sold 887 shares of CAR for $200,728 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 628 shares after completing the transaction at $226.30 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Linnen Edward P, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 7,300 shares for $242.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,770,834 and left with 29,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.71B and an Enterprise Value of 30.02B. As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $251.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 445.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 357.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CAR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 16.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.58 and a low estimate of $8.46, while EPS last year was $15.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.61, with high estimates of $16.91 and low estimates of $12.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $41.34 and $30.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $33.99. EPS for the following year is $24.7, with 6 analysts recommending between $28.55 and $21.62.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.26B to a low estimate of $3.18B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.24B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.62B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6B and the low estimate is $12.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.