Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Decline -7.09% in Day Trading, Closes at $45.48

The price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed at $45.48 in the last session, down -7.09% from day before closing price of $48.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11054362 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 3,930 shares for $37.52 per share. The transaction valued at 147,454 led to the insider holds 36,835 shares of the business.

Kunzler Jacqueline sold 3,813 shares of BAX for $154,426 on Feb 21. The SVP, Chief Quality Officer now owns 16,725 shares after completing the transaction at $40.50 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Mason Jeanne K, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 59,477 shares for $44.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,658,622 and left with 126,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAX now has a Market Capitalization of 23.01B and an Enterprise Value of 38.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -65.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $67.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAX traded on average about 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 505.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.47M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 5.23M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAX is 1.16, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.11B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.19B and the low estimate is $15.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.