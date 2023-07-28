Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.88

As of close of business last night, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.88, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949037 shares were traded. BRKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRKL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Goldrick Michael P bought 5,000 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 43,550 led to the insider holds 14,152 shares of the business.

Fess Darryl J. bought 5,000 shares of BRKL for $42,150 on May 19. The CEO, Brookline Bank now owns 65,500 shares after completing the transaction at $8.43 per share. On May 05, another insider, Carlson Carl M, who serves as the Co-President & CFO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $8.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,180 and bolstered with 133,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKL now has a Market Capitalization of 967.83M. As of this moment, Brookline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRKL traded 647.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 615.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.20M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BRKL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 44.40% for BRKL, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2187:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $84.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.61M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.04M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.14M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.77M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.07M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.