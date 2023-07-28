California Water Service Group (CWT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $50.88

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) closed the day trading at $50.88 down -3.58% from the previous closing price of $52.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629259 shares were traded. CWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $56 from $58 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Kuta Robert J sold 1,000 shares for $56.79 per share. The transaction valued at 56,790 led to the insider holds 12,916 shares of the business.

Krummel Thomas M sold 469 shares of CWT for $30,433 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 28,636 shares after completing the transaction at $64.89 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Krummel Thomas M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,529 shares for $62.92 each. As a result, the insider received 96,205 and left with 29,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 3.98B. As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWT has reached a high of $66.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWT traded about 342.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWT traded about 344.81k shares per day. A total of 55.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.50M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 609.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 665.41k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

CWT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 74.70% for CWT, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $233.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $239M to a low estimate of $222.1M. As of the current estimate, California Water Service Group’s year-ago sales were $206.19M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.17M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $318M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $926.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $873.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $846.43M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.75M and the low estimate is $913M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.