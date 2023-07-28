Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Cameco Corporation’s stock clocked out at $32.98, down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $33.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3355882 shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCJ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCJ now has a Market Capitalization of 14.34B and an Enterprise Value of 13.40B. As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $33.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCJ traded 4.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 432.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Jul 13, 2023 were 18.61M with a Short Ratio of 15.87M, compared to 17.75M on Jun 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, CCJ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $357.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.09M to a low estimate of $357.09M. As of the current estimate, Cameco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $418.51M, an estimated decrease of -14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.35M, an increase of 38.40% over than the figure of -$14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $375.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.