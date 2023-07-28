Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Stocks Hit Low of $6.49 Before Closing at $6.63

In the latest session, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) closed at $6.63 down -3.35% from its previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175534 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when THOMPSON JEFFREY R bought 10,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 58,353 shares of the business.

Jackson Rick C bought 1,800 shares of CFFN for $10,368 on May 19. The Executive Vice President now owns 148,438 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 11, another insider, Johnson Jeffrey M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,500 and bolstered with 74,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFFN now has a Market Capitalization of 902.73M. As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFFN has traded an average of 840.29K shares per day and 945.97k over the past ten days. A total of 133.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.33M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 6.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CFFN is 0.34, from 0.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 64.60% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $36.66M to a low estimate of $33.89M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.63M, an estimated decrease of -35.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.05M, down -24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.54M and the low estimate is $143.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.