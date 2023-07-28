CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) closed at $83.25 down -5.78% from its previous closing price of $88.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2636101 shares were traded. CBRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CBRE Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Dhandapani Chandra sold 6,616 shares for $75.38 per share. The transaction valued at 498,726 led to the insider holds 136,878 shares of the business.

Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of CBRE for $400,400 on Dec 01. The CEO, Real Estate Investments now owns 178,841 shares after completing the transaction at $80.08 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Queenan Daniel G, who serves as the CEO, Real Estate Investments of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $78.26 each. As a result, the insider received 391,300 and left with 183,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRE now has a Market Capitalization of 25.88B and an Enterprise Value of 29.99B. As of this moment, CBRE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRE has reached a high of $89.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBRE has traded an average of 1.84M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 310.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.91M, compared to 9.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.62B to a low estimate of $6.79B. As of the current estimate, CBRE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.77B, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.69B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.43B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.83B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.96B and the low estimate is $31.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.