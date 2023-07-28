ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Stock Price Peaks at $35.43 During Trading

The closing price of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) was $33.67 for the day, down -3.96% from the previous closing price of $35.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417843 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 14, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Somasundaram Sivasankaran sold 13,883 shares for $36.02 per share. The transaction valued at 500,124 led to the insider holds 455,499 shares of the business.

Bryant Deric D. sold 173,705 shares of CHX for $6,088,860 on Jul 24. The insider now owns 354,934 shares after completing the transaction at $35.05 per share. On Jul 24, another insider, O’Dell William Jr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 420,000 and left with 68,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.62B and an Enterprise Value of 7.04B. As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $36.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.99.

Shares Statistics:

CHX traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CHX as of Jul 13, 2023 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 8.46M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CHX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $969M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $4.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.