Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $161.23 in the prior trading day, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $158.57, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615081 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 14, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $174.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.78B and an Enterprise Value of 11.00B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 605.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 486.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of Jul 13, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 6.72M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 21.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.61 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $10.39, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.1 and $7.48.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $971.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $912.1M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.8M, an estimated increase of 140.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 133.50% less than the figure of $140.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $985M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 127.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.15B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.