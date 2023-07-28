Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) was $2.84 for the day, down -13.15% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691171 shares were traded. CKPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CKPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Oliviero James F III sold 5,483 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 27,415 led to the insider holds 144,090 shares of the business.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT sold 3,591 shares of CKPT for $17,955 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,374 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Oliviero James F III, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, sold 5,548 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider received 25,798 and left with 134,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CKPT now has a Market Capitalization of 49.11M and an Enterprise Value of 44.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 214.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 252.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has reached a high of $14.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7733, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6656.

Shares Statistics:

CKPT traded an average of 202.28K shares per day over the past three months and 281.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.53M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CKPT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.19 and -$3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.59M and the low estimate is $38.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 675,200.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.