Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

The closing price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) was $9.91 for the day, down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $10.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605895 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 779.47M and an Enterprise Value of 854.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.21.

Shares Statistics:

ADTN traded an average of 927.10K shares per day over the past three months and 643.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.42M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, ADTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $330.5M to a low estimate of $328.2M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.04M, an estimated increase of 91.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.63M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $91.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.