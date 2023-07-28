Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

The closing price of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) was $11.70 for the day, down -11.50% from the previous closing price of $13.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074264 shares were traded. FPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when WISE MURRAY R bought 10,000 shares for $9.66 per share. The transaction valued at 96,600 led to the insider holds 199,846 shares of the business.

WISE MURRAY R bought 20,000 shares of FPI for $198,600 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 189,846 shares after completing the transaction at $9.93 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Fabbri Luca, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 500 shares for $10.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,115 and bolstered with 5,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FPI now has a Market Capitalization of 571.36M and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. As of this moment, Farmland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 167.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FPI has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

FPI traded an average of 393.87K shares per day over the past three months and 388.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.20M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FPI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, FPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 135.70% for FPI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.8M to a low estimate of $12.74M. As of the current estimate, Farmland Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.14M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.21M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.22M and the low estimate is $60.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.