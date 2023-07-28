Consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.77

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed the day trading at $17.54 down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $17.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576601 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Roberts William T. sold 912 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,960 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of RYTM for $31,814 on Feb 14. The EVP, Head of International now owns 3,827 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 702 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,863 and left with 59,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 997.24M and an Enterprise Value of 704.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYTM traded about 714.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYTM traded about 500.5k shares per day. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 9.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.34% and a Short% of Float of 32.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.99 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $14.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.3M to a low estimate of $12.85M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 63.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.14M, an increase of 281.10% over than the figure of $63.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.64M, up 177.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.2M and the low estimate is $101.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.