Consensus estimates for SouthState Corporation (SSB) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, SouthState Corporation’s stock clocked out at $76.33, down -2.29% from its previous closing price of $78.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600938 shares were traded. SSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when POLLOK JOHN C sold 7,744 shares for $67.24 per share. The transaction valued at 520,707 led to the insider holds 729 shares of the business.

PAGE G RUFFNER JR bought 14,000 shares of SSB for $1,004,500 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 72,963 shares after completing the transaction at $71.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, HILL ROBERT R JR, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 24,900 shares for $83.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,085,126 and left with 9,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B. As of this moment, SouthState’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSB has reached a high of $91.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSB traded 551.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 556.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.05M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SSB as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 5.05M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, SSB has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for SSB, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 06, 2007 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

