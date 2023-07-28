Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Records 0.6 million Shares Traded, Reaches $17.07 High

After finishing at $17.15 in the prior trading day, Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) closed at $16.55, down -3.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602086 shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.78B and an Enterprise Value of 16.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 422.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 466.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.93M. Shares short for CSAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.48M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.43, compared to 0.34 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.3.