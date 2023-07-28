Coty Inc. (COTY) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed at $11.61 in the last session, down -6.45% from day before closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6189313 shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 760,980 led to the insider holds 1,039,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of COTY for $755,970 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 939,129 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 734,760 and bolstered with 839,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COTY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.90B and an Enterprise Value of 14.41B. As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COTY traded on average about 5.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 851.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.88M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.55M with a Short Ratio of 21.66M, compared to 19.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Coty Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $37.98, with high estimates of $7.61 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Financial Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.