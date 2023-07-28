DermTech Inc. (DMTK)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) closed at $2.91 in the last session, down -10.74% from day before closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508783 shares were traded. DMTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DMTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Sun Kevin M sold 437 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,245 led to the insider holds 290,041 shares of the business.

Wood Todd Michael sold 350 shares of DMTK for $998 on Jun 12. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 284,757 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Ibarra Claudia, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 322 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider received 918 and left with 208,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMTK now has a Market Capitalization of 90.47M and an Enterprise Value of 41.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMTK has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2629.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DMTK traded on average about 427.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 329.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.66M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DMTK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 2.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.70% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.41 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.63. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$3.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $3.41M. As of the current estimate, DermTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.1M, a decrease of -17.50% less than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.52M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.1M and the low estimate is $17.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.