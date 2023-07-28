Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) closed at $14.11 in the last session, down -1.88% from day before closing price of $14.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655937 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $19.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Jackson Deborah C sold 1,320 shares for $11.21 per share. The transaction valued at 14,797 led to the insider holds 76,214 shares of the business.

Harlam Bari A sold 1,150 shares of EBC for $12,892 on May 15. The Director now owns 76,097 shares after completing the transaction at $11.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Borgen Luis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 238,569 and left with 77,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBC traded on average about 911.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 831.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBC is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $140.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146M to a low estimate of $135.25M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.76M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.82M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $565.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $568.05M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.1M and the low estimate is $559M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.