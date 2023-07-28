EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Price Peaks at $42.36 During Trading

The closing price of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) was $41.42 for the day, down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $41.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5562207 shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when James Todd sold 31,170 shares for $38.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,201,915 led to the insider holds 39,392 shares of the business.

Evancho Lesley sold 9,821 shares of EQT for $414,003 on Nov 10. The CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER now owns 115,895 shares after completing the transaction at $42.15 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Jordan William E., who serves as the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of the company, sold 98,783 shares for $41.55 each. As a result, the insider received 4,104,127 and left with 297,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQT now has a Market Capitalization of 14.98B and an Enterprise Value of 18.44B. As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.05.

Shares Statistics:

EQT traded an average of 6.65M shares per day over the past three months and 6.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 361.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Jul 13, 2023 were 29.51M with a Short Ratio of 29.51M, compared to 26.14M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, EQT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.59 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated decrease of -28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 26.90% over than the figure of -$28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14B, down -47.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.94B and the low estimate is $5.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.