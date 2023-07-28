ESS (Essex Property Trust Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) closed the day trading at $231.75 down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $239.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611877 shares were traded. ESS stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 247.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $250 from $245 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares for $218.44 per share. The transaction valued at 109,220 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares of ESS for $109,220 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $218.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.87B and an Enterprise Value of 20.67B. As of this moment, Essex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESS has reached a high of $300.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESS traded about 402.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESS traded about 419.98k shares per day. A total of 64.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.41M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESS as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.14M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

ESS’s forward annual dividend rate is 9.24, up from 8.91 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $6.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.32 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $413.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.71M to a low estimate of $408M. As of the current estimate, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $397.24M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $418.16M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.