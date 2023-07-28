Evercore Inc. (EVR) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) closed at $133.96 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $136.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805275 shares were traded. EVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when LaLonde Timothy Gilbert sold 2,500 shares for $108.88 per share. The transaction valued at 272,200 led to the insider holds 39,672 shares of the business.

BEATTIE RICHARD I sold 5,000 shares of EVR for $654,482 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 22,453 shares after completing the transaction at $130.90 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Klurfeld Jason, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 357 shares for $135.12 each. As a result, the insider received 48,238 and left with 32,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.14B. As of this moment, Evercore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVR has reached a high of $141.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVR traded on average about 417.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 453.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVR as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.26M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVR is 3.04, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.45 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $13.27 and $10.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $573.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $618.1M to a low estimate of $543.3M. As of the current estimate, Evercore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $477.48M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.41M, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $667.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.