Examining Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) closed at $196.41 down -5.69% from its previous closing price of $208.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6568852 shares were traded. HON stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Honeywell International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 144.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $193 from $220 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kapur Vimal sold 6,500 shares for $197.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,283,490 led to the insider holds 8,622 shares of the business.

Koutsaftes George sold 5,420 shares of HON for $1,160,798 on Nov 18. The President and CEO, SPS now owns 7,343 shares after completing the transaction at $214.17 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Adamczyk Darius, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 40,520 shares for $211.20 each. As a result, the insider received 8,557,840 and left with 170,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HON now has a Market Capitalization of 130.75B and an Enterprise Value of 143.35B. As of this moment, Honeywell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HON has reached a high of $220.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HON has traded an average of 2.47M shares per day and 3.42M over the past ten days. A total of 667.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 664.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 6.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HON is 4.12, from 4.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 51.80% for HON, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1032:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $2.17, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.25 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.17. EPS for the following year is $10.11, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.55 and $9.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.32B to a low estimate of $9.07B. As of the current estimate, Honeywell International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.95B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.28B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.18B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.47B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.8B and the low estimate is $38.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.