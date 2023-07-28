Examining Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed at $16.83 down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $17.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2045176 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 6.42B. As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRT has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 224.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.21M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Jul 13, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 7.31M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRT is 0.64, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $173.42M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.24M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.57M, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $665.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.52M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.1M and the low estimate is $681.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.