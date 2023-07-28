Examining Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)’s cash flow and debt position

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362771 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Mendoza Marie sold 1,000 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 14,000 led to the insider holds 40,364 shares of the business.

Lund Deanna H sold 105,116 shares of KTOS for $1,576,999 on Jun 21. The EVP & CFO now owns 175,457 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, who serves as the VP & Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,203 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,045 and left with 32,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KTOS has traded an average of 824.72K shares per day and 886.75k over the past ten days. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.45M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $235.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $239.86M to a low estimate of $232M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.2M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.03M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.3M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.