Examining Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) closed at $44.48 down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $45.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535435 shares were traded. RYAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 25,000 shares for $45.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,131,828 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 25,000 shares of RYAN for $1,110,577 on Jul 24. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $44.42 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $45.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,147,145 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.05B and an Enterprise Value of 6.49B. As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RYAN has traded an average of 724.14K shares per day and 546.59k over the past ten days. A total of 111.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $575.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $593.59M to a low estimate of $567.93M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $491.29M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.52M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.