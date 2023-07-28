Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stocks Hit Low of $26.93 Before Closing at $27.00

In the latest session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) closed at $27.00 down -4.49% from its previous closing price of $28.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10251930 shares were traded. FLEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flex Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Tan Kwang Hooi sold 5,020 shares for $26.97 per share. The transaction valued at 135,396 led to the insider holds 144,208 shares of the business.

Tan Kwang Hooi sold 3,602 shares of FLEX for $96,544 on Jun 16. The Group President now owns 149,228 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Hartung Michael P, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 1,790 shares for $26.81 each. As a result, the insider received 47,982 and left with 173,061 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLEX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.97B and an Enterprise Value of 13.42B. As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $28.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLEX has traded an average of 4.42M shares per day and 4.97M over the past ten days. A total of 451.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FLEX as of Jul 13, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 8.14M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.64B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.76B to a low estimate of $7.51B. As of the current estimate, Flex Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $7.21B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.03B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.81B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.76B and the low estimate is $31.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.