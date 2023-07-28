Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was $43.29 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $43.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13292331 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $34.90 per share. The transaction valued at 139,597 led to the insider holds 17,800 shares of the business.

Mikes Ellie L. sold 11,678 shares of FCX for $504,117 on Mar 01. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 32,333 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Currault Douglas N. II, who serves as the Senior VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $40.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,018,832 and left with 136,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCX now has a Market Capitalization of 62.05B and an Enterprise Value of 64.86B. As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $46.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.65.

Shares Statistics:

FCX traded an average of 12.57M shares per day over the past three months and 13.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Jul 13, 2023 were 17.45M with a Short Ratio of 17.45M, compared to 19.16M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, FCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.00% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

