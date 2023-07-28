FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $32.08 During Trading Session

After finishing at $33.51 in the prior trading day, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) closed at $32.08, down -4.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314059 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 28.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when TUCHMAN MARTIN bought 40,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of FTAI for $450,000 on Nov 09. The CEO and Chairman now owns 187,616 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 5.35B. As of this moment, FTAI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $33.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Jul 13, 2023 were 7.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.77M, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FTAI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $274.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.55M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $177.93M, an estimated increase of 54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.05M, an increase of 121.90% over than the figure of $54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $708.41M, up 65.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.