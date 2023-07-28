FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) closed at $176.30 in the last session, down -10.21% from day before closing price of $196.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113190 shares were traded. FCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Gunby Steven Henry sold 38,908 shares for $185.86 per share. The transaction valued at 7,231,630 led to the insider holds 414,006 shares of the business.

Lu Curtis P sold 349 shares of FCN for $66,781 on Mar 10. The General Counsel now owns 29,793 shares after completing the transaction at $191.35 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Gunby Steven Henry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 15,370 shares for $180.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,770,676 and left with 457,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.99B and an Enterprise Value of 6.35B. As of this moment, FTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCN has reached a high of $205.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 178.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FCN traded on average about 273.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.42% stake in the company. Shares short for FCN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.89M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.11. EPS for the following year is $8.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.6 and $8.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $824.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $827.36M to a low estimate of $818.4M. As of the current estimate, FTI Consulting Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.99M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.73M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $852.68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.