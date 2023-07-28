Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $3.04

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) closed the day trading at $3.04 down -3.95% from the previous closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664151 shares were traded. GLTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 39,200 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 114,464 led to the insider holds 162,153 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 194,700 shares of GLTO for $467,280 on Jul 13. The 10% Owner now owns 169,953 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,089 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider received 25,785 and left with 179,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLTO now has a Market Capitalization of 78.05M and an Enterprise Value of 25.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLTO has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0330.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLTO traded about 163.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLTO traded about 653.61k shares per day. A total of 25.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLTO as of Jul 13, 2023 were 45.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 12.73k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.03 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2 and -$3.37.